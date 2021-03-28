India’s first cloud storage platform launched

Enterprises and individuals can store their files at a price much lower than what is being offered by the likes of Google

Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: While Google and a few other foreign companies offer cloud storage services, a service that is made-in-India has been missing. To fill this gap, Niti Aayog with Digiboxx launched India’s first digital storage management provider, wherein enterprises and individuals can store their files at a cost much lower than what is being offered by the likes of Google.

While the software-as-a-service (SaaS) product is already available in eight languages, the company is planning to launch its service in Telugu soon. Also, the company is planning its data centre and is looking at Hyderabad as one of its options.

Explaining working of the product, Arnab Mitra, CEO, Digiboxx said, “While India is the largest market for smartphones and laptops, there is no single Indian storage platform available at a lower price point. To solve this problem, we partnered with Niti Aayog and launched our platform in December last year. Enterprises or individuals have to either download our app on their mobile or desktop and all their files can be stored directly on our cloud storage platform. We have partnered with recognised data centres pan-India and all the files stored on our cloud are encrypted.”

The storage is available in monthly and yearly plans starting at Rs 30 per month. For individuals, there is a free account that comes with 20 GB storage, a 2GB maximum file size, and Gmail integration. For SMBs, the Rs 999 plan includes up to 50TB storage and a 10GB maximum file size.

Digiboxx has 6.7 lakh users, while 10 per cent paid users are growing month-on-month and 50 per cent are renewed users. “We plan to launch our service in the Telugu language soon and are keen to set up our own data centre in Hyderabad,” Mitra said.

