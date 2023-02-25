India’s first differently-abled cyclist to participate in longest race

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:25 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Hyderabad: India’s first differently-abled Super Randonneur, Olympic triathlete, and silver medallist at Para Cycling Championship 2022, Geeta S Rao, is set to participate in Race Across India, a national level ultra cycling race, starting from Srinagar to Kanyakumari on March 1.

Rao, who has polio in her left leg, will be riding the cycle only with one leg power and push. She is the only woman taking part in this cycling race.

She recently visited Hyderabad to meet the team members of Sushena Health Foundation and to visit their flagship project, Dhaatri Mother’s Milk Bank, which is being run in Niloufer Mother and Child Hospital and ESI Medical College and Hospital.

The ultra-cyclist said that the 3651-kilometer-long race with a total elevation gain of 18950 mts will start from Srinagar, J&K and end in the southern tip of the Indian Peninsula, Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

“The race will pass through scenic locations in our geographically diverse country. Race Across India is a National Level Ultra Cycling Race, and this will be the longest cycling race in the country, with solo and relay teams participating from different corners of the country and the world,” she added.

Rao is confident that she will complete the 3651 kilometers and will cross 12 states in 12 days.

Sushena Health Foundation is the official partner for this Race Across India and supports Rao for this cycling race.

“The slogan in Race Across India is “Breastfeeding is the Best Feeding,” and Rao is the flag bearer and supporting campaign of increasing breastfeeding awareness in India,” said Dr Santosh Kumar Kraleti, Founder of Dhaatri Mother’s Milk Bank.