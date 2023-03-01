| Indias First E Tipper By Olectra Is Now Roadworthy

India’s first e-tipper by Olectra is now roadworthy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:47 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Hyderabad: Olectra Greentech Limited, a group company of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), on Wednesday announced that India’s first 6×4 heavy-duty electric tipper from its stable had received India’s first homologation certificate from the Indian automobile regulatory agencies.

The electric tipper is now roadworthy, adhering to all the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, according to a press release. The e-tipper was put through intensive tests under various conditions to make it ready for Indian roads, including manoeuvring the mountainous terrains at high altitudes and for mining and quarrying pits.

Olectra Greentech Limited chairman and managing director KV Pradeep the Olectra e-tipper was India’s first certified heavy-duty electric tipper engineered and manufactured in-house.

“We showcased the prototype at recent exhibitions in Delhi and Bangalore, which created great curiosity and enthusiasm. The first order for 20 e-tippers is in the final stage of discussions. We are shortly going to launch variants of the e-tipper and electric truck,” he said.

Olectra’s e-tipper can be used day and night at work sites as it is silent and has zero carbon emissions, the release added.