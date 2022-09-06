| Indias First Intranasal Vaccine For Covid Gets Dcgi Approval

India’s first intranasal vaccine for Covid gets DCGI approval

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:49 PM, Tue - 6 September 22

Representational Image

New Delhi: India’s first intranasal Covid vaccine by Bharat Biotech on Tuesday got the approval from the Drug Controller General of India for 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation.

Announcing the achievements, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya termed it a ‘big boost to India’s fight against Covid-19.

“Big Boost to India’s Fight Against COVID-19! Bharat Biotech’s ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation,” Mandaviya tweeted.

In the subsequent tweet he said, “This step will further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic.

“India has harnessed its science, R&D, and human resources in the fight against COVID-19 under PM @NarendraModi Ji’s leadership. With the science-driven approach & Sabka Prayas, we will defeat COVID-19”, he said.