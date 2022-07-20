India’s first Transcatheter Mitral Valve repair performed at Apollo Hospitals Chennai

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:30 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals Chennai performed India’s first Fourth Generation (G4) Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair.

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair System allows for edge-to-edge mitral valve repair. It allows doctors to choose clip size based on a patient’s mitral valve anatomy and a new leaflet grasping technology that allows doctors to grasp leaflets simultaneously or independently, according to a press release.

Dr. Sai Satish, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals and a pioneer in heart valve replacement and mitral valve procedures, successfully performed these mitral valve repairs on three individuals, each of whom were suffering from end-stage heart failure and had flown in from different cities across India.

“These patients had sustained extensive damage to their hearts, and were in refractory heart failure in spite of being optimally treated with medication and all other currently available heart failure devices. The intractable heart failure coupled with these extreme anatomical challenges would have made it impossible to treat them with any conventional device available today,” he said.