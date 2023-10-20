India’s railways will be transformed in next 10 years: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said that the Namo Bharat train has modernity and speed. "Namo Bharat Train is defining the new journey of New India and its new resolutions", the Prime Minister said.

By ANI Published Date - 09:53 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Ghaziabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that ‘Namo Bharat’ offers a glimpse of the country’s future. The entire railway system of the country will be transformed in the coming 10 years.

‘Namo Bharat’ will also be connected to other parts of the country like Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Its noise level is lower than that of an aeroplane. PM Modi mentioned that this train defines the aspirations of a new India and today marks a historic moment for the entire country, he added.

PM Modi inaugurated the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor at Sahibabad RapidX station on Friday. He also flagged off the country’s first RapidX train, named ‘Namo Bharat’, connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot, marking the launch of the Regional Rapid Transit System in India.

During this event, the PM recalled laying the foundation stone for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor four years ago and marked its operation today on the Sahibabad to Duhai Depot stretch. He reiterated the government’s commitment to inaugurate the projects whose foundation stones are laid and expressed confidence that he will be present to inaugurate the completion of the Meerut stretch of RRTS after one and a half years.

He stressed that India’s development is only possible through the development of its states. He also mentioned that two metro lines in Bengaluru have been dedicated to the country on the same day, improving the connectivity of the IT hub. Now, nearly 800,000 people are travelling by metro there every day. He extended his congratulations to all the people of Bengaluru for the new metro facility.

PM Modi said, “The high-speed ‘Namo Bharat’ train is made in India. The screen door system on the platform is also made in India.” He stressed that Namo Bharat is a glimpse of India of the future and exemplifies the transformation of the nation with growing economic muscle.

He further stated that today’s India is recognized worldwide. “Today’s India launches 5G and takes it to every corner of the country. Today India conducts the most digital transactions in the world. I want to give a guarantee to the young generation of today that by the end of this decade, you will not find Indian trains second to none in the world”, Prime Minister Modi said.

PM Modi bought the first ticket by scanning the QR code from his mobile and boarded the train, where he met with students. He also interacted with the train staff. He reached Vasundhara Sector-8 by travelling in the ‘Namo Train.’ During this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandi Ben Patel and Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were also present.

