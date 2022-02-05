IndiGo offers discount to vaccinated passengers

Hyderabad: Budget carrier IndiGo, under its new initiative called Vaxi Fare, is offering a 10 percent discount on the base fare to passengers who have received one or both doses of the Covid-19 vaccines. The offer can be availed by vaccinated passengers travelling on the airline and located in India.

The move comes in a bid to boost air travel amidst the pandemic. IndiGo announced the latest flight news on Twitter. “All vaccinated and ready to travel? Book with Vaxi Fare to make the most of your trip,” the airline said.

Passengers must carry their Covid-19 vaccination certificate or show their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile app at the airport check-in counter, failing which, applicable difference in fare and change fee may be charged. The airline may also deny boarding to passengers who fail to produce the required vaccination certificate.

Passengers can only avail of the offer by booking the ticket on the IndiGo website. According to the website, the Vaxi Fare discount is applicable for travel beyond 15 days from the date of booking the tickets.

Passengers will have to opt for Vaxi Fare during flight booking by entering their place of departure and arrival destination in order to avail of a discount. The website will ask the passenger to select the first or second dose that they have taken. They can then choose their onward and return flight options and continue with the booking. Booking will be completed only after the passenger provides a valid beneficiary reference ID.

The airline is offering Vaxi Fare discounts on one-way, round-trip, and multi-city domestic flights on select fare types. However, it is not applicable to IndiGo’s group bookings.

