Indonesia Open: Sindhu, Prannoy advance to Round of 16

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy advanced to the Round of 16 of the Indonesia Open after registering wins in their respective opening round matches

By IANS Published Date - 07:20 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Jakarta: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy advanced to the Round of 16 of the Indonesia Open, a BWF Super 1000 event, after registering wins in their respective opening round matches, here on Tuesday.

Sindhu, ranked 13th in the world, secured a win 21-19, 21-15 over world no 9 Indonesian Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, whom she lost in the semifinal of the Malaysia Masters last month.

The Indonesian shuttler had earlier denied Sindhu the Madrid Spain Masters title with a victory in the final.

With a win, the Indian ace put an end to her two-match losing streak against the Indonesian and extended her head-to-head record to 8-2.

Sindhu will face familiar foe world No. 3 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, who is also the defending Indonesia Open champion, in round two.

In the men’s singles event, Prannoy registered an easy 21-16, 21-14 win over world No. 11 Kenta Nishimoto of Japan to set up a meeting with Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong, who defeated two-time world champion Kento Momota of Japan in the opening round.

However, Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand suffered an early exit after losing 22-20, 12-21, 16-21 to Japanese duo of Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi in their opening match.

This was the pair’s fourth straight first-round loss in BWF World Tour tournaments this season.

Men’s doubles combination of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila too failed to get past the first round as they suffered 21-12, 6-21, 20-22 loss at the hands of Malaysians Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi.