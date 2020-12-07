Indrakaran Reddy assures all help family of tiger attack victim

Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy promised to take steps for construction of two 2BHK houses, provide education to children and two jobs to family members of Sidam Vignesh (22) and Pasula Nirmala (18)

Kumram Been Asifabad: Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that all support would be extended to the bereaved tribal families whose children were recently killed by a tiger at Digida village of Dahegaon and at Kondapalli village of Penchikalpet and in Penchikalpet mandal. He consoled the kin of the two victims at Kondapalli village of Penchikalpet mandal on Monday.

He promised to take steps for construction of two 2BHK houses, provide education to children and two jobs to family members of Sidam Vignesh (22) and Pasula Nirmala (18) who were mauled to death by a big cat on November 11 and 29 respectively. He handed over monetary aid of Rs 25,000 granted by ITDA-Utnoor, Rs 20,000 on behalf of TRS party and Rs 10,000 donated by him to each two families.

He was joined by Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kova Laxmi.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran said that steps were taken to prevent recurrence of similar incidents in the future. He stated efforts were on to trap killer tiger at the earliest. He informed that 160 CCTV cameras were installed and 40 personnel of the forest department belonging to neighboring Forest Ranges would be deployed for capturing the big cat. He requested cotton farmers to be cautious of the carnivore.

Principal Cheif Conservator of Forests R Shobha, Collector Rahul Raj, ITDA-Utnoor Project Officer Bhavesh Mishra, Field Director to Project Tiger CP Finod Kumar, District Forest Officer S Shantharam, ASP YVS Sudheendra, Kaghaznagar FDO Vijay and Forest Range Officers S Venugopal and Purnima were present.

