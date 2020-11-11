Indrakaran Reddy lays foundation for Endowments office complex in Warangal

The Minister said that the building was constructed in an area of 1,014 square feet at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore

Warangal Urban: Minister for Endowments Allola Indrakaran Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for construction of the office complex of the Endowments department at Rangampet opposite Warangal Central prison on Wednesday. The Minister said that the building, constructed in an area of 1,014 square feet at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore, would house the offices of the Fifth Zone Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, Medaram Sammakka, Saralamma Executive Officer’s office besides engineering departments.

“After formation of Telangana, several important temples were renovated to restore the past grandeur,” he added. He was accompanied by Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod and Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar for the bhoomi pooja of the office.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was committed to the restoration of temples across the State, the Minister said that Yadagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple was developed as Yadadri represents the traditions, culture and devotional ecstasy of the people of Telangana at a budget of Rs 1,000 crore and added that it would be inaugurated soon.

Stating that the State government organised the Godavari and Krishna Pushkaralu after the formation of Telangana, the Minister said that Tungabhadra Pushkaralu, however, will be held modestly in view of the special circumstances caused by the pandemic.

Earlier, Indrakaran Reddy and others were given a traditional welcome by the priests at the Bhadrakali temple. Later, the Endowment Minister inaugurated the Annadana Satram at the Madikonda Mettugutta Sri Ramalingeswara Temple in Kazipet.

