Indrakaran Reddy pats officials for protecting forest cover

Published: 10:05 pm

Hyderabad: Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Monday directed officials of the Forest Department to continue to work with dedication for protection of forests as well as its flora and fauna. He appreciated their efforts in protecting and developing forests, and said the efforts of the field staff was yielding goods results at the ground level.

Releasing the diary of Junior Forest Officers Association here, the Minister said since State formation Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had been giving high priority to protection of forests and took up Haritha Haram programme to improve green cover in the State. He stated that besides improving basic infrastructure and other facilities, the government had filled several vacant posts in the department.

“The State government also took several decisions for the welfare of employees and will soon address their issues pertaining to Pay Revision Committee, enhanced superannuation age and other issues,” he said.

Special Chief Secretary for Forests A Shanta Kumari, and other senior officials were also present.

