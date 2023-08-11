Industrial production rises 3.7 per cent in June 2023

By PTI Published Date - 08:00 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

New Delhi: India’s industrial production rose by 3.7 per cent in June, according to the official data released on Friday.

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by 12.6 per cent in June 2022.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector’s output increased by 3.1 per cent in June 2023.

Mining output rose 7.6 per cent during the month under review. Power output grew 4.2 per cent in June 2023.

The IIP grew by 4.5 per cent in April-June 2023 compared to 12.9 per cent in the same quarter in 2022.