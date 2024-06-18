Infant dies in stray dog attack in Mahabubabad

On Monday, Renuka made the child lie on a cot outside the house after feeding him and went into the house on a task.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 09:15 PM

Representational image.

Mahabubabad: A newborn boy died following an attack by stray dogs at Madipalli village of Thorrur mandal in the district on Tuesday.

A couple, D Venkanna and Renuka, along with their 42-day-old son had reached Renuka’s maternal home at the village two days ago.

On Monday, Renuka made the child lie on a cot outside the house after feeding him and went into the house on a task. A few stray dogs then attacked the boy biting his ears and head causing bleeding injuries.

Hearing the child crying, Renuka rushed outside and drove the dogs away.

The child was rushed to MGM Hospital in Warangal, where he died early on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the incident.