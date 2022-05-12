Infant, grandmother die while mother survives suicide-murder bid in Bachupally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:27 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly killed her infant son and later attempted to die by suicide along with her mother in Bachupally on Thursday morning. While her mother and son died, the woman, Divya, 36, survived and was hospitalized. They are suspected to have been upset over her brother not being able to find a suitable match for marriage.

The victims were Lalitha, 56, and her grandson Karthikeya (18 months). According to the police, Divya’s brother Srikar, a private employee, was yet to get married and their attempts to find a suitable bride did not succeed. Apart from this, the family was also upset over Lalitha’s husband separating from them a decade ago.

It is suspected that around 3am, Divya and her mother first strangled Karthikeya and later hanged themselves from the ceiling fan in the bedroom. While Lalitha and Karthikeya died, Divya survived. The police were alerted by Srikar.

A case of murder, suicide and suspicious death was booked and investigation is on.