Infant’s photoshoot in jail uniform with Darshan’s prisoner number lands parents in trouble

The photo of the baby in a white dress, and the image of handcuffs with the jailed actor Darshan’s prisoner number had gone viral on social media in Karnataka, raising concerns.

By IANS Updated On - 3 July 2024, 05:14 PM

Infant dressed in Darshans prisoner number

Bengaluru: A couple landed in trouble after dressing up their infant in a jail uniform same as the prisoner number of Kannadiga Superstar Darshan, for a photoshoot.

The state child rights body took this case solemnly under suo moto cognizance of the matter and directed the police to track them down.

The photo of the baby in a white dress, and the image of handcuffs with the jailed actor Darshan’s prisoner number had gone viral on social media in Karnataka, raising concerns. The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights took the matter on its own and registered a case. The commission has asked the state police to locate the parents.

Shashidhar Kosambe, member of the Commission, stated on Wednesday that the photo shoot of the baby in this manner is repulsive and hence cognizance was taken of the matter. Those who got the photo shoot done will be found and legal action would be initiated against them.

He further stated that, “this is also a clear violation of the Juvenile Justice Act. Action would be initiated under all provisions of the law.”

Meanwhile, Darshan’s prisoner number ‘6106’ has gone viral on social media with fans of the actor getting it tattooed and vehicles sporting number ‘6106’. Film chamber has also been approached for registration of titles like ‘Khaidi no 6106’. Authorities have expressed concern about these developments too.

Darshan, his ‘partner’ Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested on charges of murdering Renukaswamy (33), a resident of Chitradurga. The probe revealed that Renukaswamy, a big fan of Darshan, had sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda on social media. The victim was allegedly kidnapped, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death. Darshan is presently in judicial custody till July 4.