Inflows into major projects in Godavari basin keep officials on toes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:08 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: Heavy inflows into the major irrigation projects in Godavari basin in north Telangana are keeping officials of the Irrigation department on their toes, prompting them to increase outflows and discharge water from the projects downstream.

With the water levels touching 699.70ft as against 700 ft at Kadam project in Adilabad district, officials issued a red alert and asked the villagers residing in low-lying areas to be careful. The dam faced a similar situation when heavy floods hit the area in 1995.

However, with minor damages to the dam the officials managed to overcome the situation at that time.

Officials said that the situation would be alarming if more inflows from the catchment and upstream areas in Maharashtra reach the dam.

Irrigation department officials led by Superintendent Engineer Sushil Kumar are constantly monitoring the situation at Kadam project.

The inflows into major water bodies in north Telangana at 9 am is as follows: Parvathi barrage is receiving 9.16 lakh cusecs of inflows while Sripada Yellampalli is getting 9.7 lakh cusecs and Saraswathi barrage is getting 9.52 lakh cusecs. Sammakka Sagar (Tupakulagudem) barrage is getting 14.70 lakh cusecs of inflows while Kumaram Bheem project is receiving 96,027 cusecs and Lakshmi barrage in Medigadda is getting 13.15 lakh cusecs of inflows.

