Information at your fingertips

Published Date - 11:39 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

By V. Rajendra Sharma

This article is in continuation of the previous article to help you handle the Current Affairs topics. Here are a few sample questions with explanation.

1) Khajuraho Dance Festival is associated with which State?

a. Uttar Pradesh

b. Uttarakhand

c. Madhya Pradesh

d. Rajasthan

Ans: c

Explanation: The Khajuraho Dance festival is held in Madhya Pradesh. This year, the 48th edition of the festival began on February 20 and concluded on February 26. It is a world famous event which being organised annually since 1975, by the State Culture Department, MP Tourism and the Archaeological Survey of India.

2) Who among the following is the recipient of Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians?

a. Ramesh Athawale

b. Vinayak Rao

c. Neena Gupta

d. Ravi das

Ans: c

Explanation: Professor Neena Gupta was conferred the Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians for the year 2021. She is a mathematician from the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata. She received the award for her outstanding work in affine algebraic geometry and commutative algebra. She is the fourth Indian and second female winner of the award in the country.

3) India has recently signed a road map on Blue Economy with which European country?

a. Switzerland

b. France

c. UK

d. Netherlands

Ans: b

Explanation: India and France have inked a roadmap to enhance their bilateral exchanges on the blue economy and ocean governance. The partnership will help in exploring the potential for collaboration in marine science research for understanding of oceans, and ensure that the ocean remains a global common, a space of freedom and trade, based on the rule of law.

4) Who was the Indian teenager who defeated well-known chess player Magnus Carlsen?

a. Vamshi

b. Suraj Bhanu

c. Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa

d. Prasanna Kumar

Ans: c

Explanation: India’s teen chess grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa created history when he defeated world number one chess champion, Magnus Carlsen of Norway in an online chess tournament on February 20, 2022. He is the third Indian grandmaster to win against Magnus Carlsen apart from Viswanathan Anand and Pentala Harikrishna.

5) India’s first Biosafety Level-3 mobile laboratory was inaugurated in which place?

a. Thiruvananthapuram

b. Kanpur

c. Nasik

d. Indore

Ans: c

Explanation: India’s first Biosafety Level-3 Containment mobile laboratory was inaugurated by Bharati Pravin Pawar, union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare in Nashik, Maharashtra. Specially trained scientists from ICMR will help investigate newly emerging and re-emerging viral infections in the the mobile laboratory.

6) Which of the following country topped the medal tally in 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing?

a. Norway

b. USA

c. China

d. Japan

Ans: a

Explanation: Norway topped medal table for the second successive Winter Olympics, winning a total of 37 medals, including 16 golds. The Games were held from February 4 to 20. The closing ceremony of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games was held at National Stadium.