Injured Hussamuddin settles for bronze at World Boxing Championships

Boxer had to withdraw from his semifinal bout on Friday after sustaining a knee injury during his gruelling quarterfinal bout

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 08:30 AM, Sat - 13 May 23

Hyderabad: It was a mixed day for Telangana boxer Mohammed Hussamuddin who clinched his maiden bronze medal at the IBA World Boxing Championships, being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The boxer had to withdraw from his semifinal bout on Friday after sustaining a knee injury during his gruelling quarterfinal bout against J Diaz Ibanez of Bulgaria in the 57kg category on Wednesday.

“I have mixed feelings right now. I am disappointed for having to withdraw from the semifinal bout. I wanted to win the gold for the country and have been training for this moment. But unfortunately, I suffered a knee injury in the last 10 seconds of the quarterfinal bout. The opponent was a rough boxer and it was a tough fight. Though I am disappointed, on the other hand, I am happy that I won my first medal in this event. This is my first World Boxing Championships and I won a medal,” he said from Tashkent.

The Nizamabad boxer revealed that he had worked hard for this tournament. “We arrived here 14 days before the tournament and trained hard. The expectations were high. I had the hunger to prove myself. This medal is very precious. I want to dedicate this to my father Mohd Sam Sam Uddin and my nine-month-old daughter Haniya Firdous,” he added.

The two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist revealed that he wants to get back in shape before the Asian Games. Talking about the extent of his injury, he said, “I have to go for scans now. Once they are done, I will get a clear picture. I have to get back in shape as soon as possible. My next goal is to win gold in the upcoming Asian Games,” he revealed.

Another Nizamabad boxer Nikhat Zareen has recently become the world champion and Hussamuddin is proud of her achievements. “Nizamabad ki mitti mein hai. I am very proud that another Nizamabad boxer is the reigning world champion,” he concluded.