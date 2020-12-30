Injured Neil Wagner hailed for his commitment

Wagner’s right foot fractured during New Zealand’s first innings but he bowled 21 overs in Pakistan’s first innings and 28 in the second for a match haul of four wickets.

By | Published: 5:28 pm

Mount Maunganui: Fast bowler Neil Wagner was hailed as an “inspiration” on Wednesday after he shrugged off the pain of two broken toes to help bowl New Zealand to victory in the first Test.

A Shaheen Afridi yorker fractured two toes in Wagner’s right foot during New Zealand’s first innings but, surviving on painkilling injections and grit, he bowled 21 overs in Pakistan’s first innings and 28 in the second for a match haul of four wickets.

Wagner crucially removed Fawad Alam for 102 during a marathon 11-over spell late on the fifth day to snuff out Pakistan’s hopes of a surprise victory. New Zealand eventually won by 101 runs, 27 balls from the close.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said it was an incredible performance, although Wagner’s heart was well known within the team.

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan said: “I just told him he’s mad. He’s a different guy.

“His attitude is everything, his aggression is very beautiful.”