Innovative Student Project Award to Dr. Jhansi Jadav of UoH

Hyderabad: The Ph.D. thesis of Dr. Jhansi Jadav associated with the School of Engineering Sciences and Technology, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been selected for the ‘Innovative Student Project Award-2020’ at doctoral level by the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE).

The thesis was titled ‘Assessment of precipitation, deformation and fracture behavior of Superni 263 Ni base superalloy under tensile and low cycle fatigue conditions’.

Dr. Jhansi was presented with the award in the virtual annual convention organised by the INAE. The results that are part of the investigation have direct relevance for the development of Advanced Ultra-Supercritical (AUSC) Power Plant materials and high temperature turbine materials that the country is putting efforts towards achieving self-reliance and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, said a press release.

The work was carried out under the supervision of Prof. Koteswararao V Rajulapati (SEST) and Dr. N Eswara Prasad (Director, DMSRDE, DRDO).

