Install CCTVs at all SSC exam centres: Sabitha Indra Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:52 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Hyderabad: To ensure the upcoming SSC examinations are conducted in a transparent manner, State Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday directed officials to install CCTV cameras in all the 2,861 examination centres in Telangana.

In a review meeting with senior education officials on the smooth conduct of SSC exams, which are scheduled to be held between May 23 and June 1, the Minister directed officials to take all possible measures so that the exams are conducted properly, leaving no opportunity for error, misuse or failure.

A total of 5, 09, 275 students are expected to appear for the SSC examinations in Telangana. The Minister directed officials to ensure invigilators and other officials are not allowed to enter the examination centres with mobile phones and electronic devices. To quickly troubleshoot complaints and resolve technical issues of students during the exams, the Minister directed officials to establish a centralised control room that will respond promptly.

“Please ensure the contact numbers of the local DEOs and Assistant DEOs are available for everybody at the examination centres. Already, hall tickets of all the students have been sent,” she said.

In view of the heatwave conditions, the examination centres will have dedicated ANM and ASHA workers to provide emergency healthcare facilities, proper drinking water supply and RTC bus transport services to ensure students reach the exam centre on time, Minister added.