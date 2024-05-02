Intense hot weather conditions sweeping across entire Asia

Extraordinary event, as hundreds of records are brutalised all over India, Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam with temperatures and extreme humidity.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 May 2024, 12:31 AM

Hyderabad: Hot weather conditions sweeping across Telangana and other parts of India are not just an isolated weather event! The whole of Asia and South East Asia including neighboring countries like Bangladesh, are reeling under an intense spell of heat waves that have prompted climatic historians to dub the weather phenomena as an ‘extraordinary climatic event’.

Extraordinary event, as hundreds of records are brutalised all over India, Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam with temperatures and extreme humidity.

Nothing seen in over three centuries of world climatology compared to this event, a noted weather historian, Dr Maximiliano Herrera wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He said excessive heat spread over the regions is expected to persist into early May.

The heat wave trend also attracted the attention of former Chief Scientist of the WHO, Dr Soumya Swaminathan.

“Entire Asia is reeling under heat wave, threatening lives and livelihoods. Both climate adaptation and mitigation are urgently needed, especially to protect the most vulnerable in each country,” she posted on X.

Weather scientists argued that the ongoing heat wave in south and southeast Asia coincided with record sea surface temperatures in the Indian Ocean. They point out that the heat wave is because of abnormally warm ocean waters because of high temperatures.

Some countries that are under the intense spell of heatwave include Bangladesh, China, India, Japan, Myanmar, Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand.

Health advisory:

With mercury set to stay well above 4 degree Celsius for the next few days in nearly 18 districts of Telangana, the State Public Health Department on Wednesday issued a heat wave advisory for general public.

This is the third such health advisory in as many weeks released by the Director of Public Health, Dr Ravinder Naik. The detailed advisory suggests do’s and don’ts to be followed to escape the brunt of the hot sun and stay safe.