Intensify cancer screening by holding camps in all districts of Telangana: Harish

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:13 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Thursday directed MNJ Cancer Hospital to intensify cancer screening by holding camps in all the districts of Telangana. At least three mobile cancer screening camps in a week should be organised in high risk districts, so that early detection and treatment of cancer can be taken up, he said.

Reviewing government cancer and palliative care services on Thursday, Harish Rao said the construction work of 300-bedded new cancer block at MNJ Cancer Hospital campus was almost over and the process of equipping the block with medical infrastructure and furniture will be taken-up in the next few weeks. The eight modular theatres that were recently inaugurated at MNJ Cancer Hospital should be put to use efficiently, he directed.

The Health Minister said that in the last one-year, the State government has established 33 palliative cancer care facilities in all the districts. “The government palliative care facilities in districts and the special paediatric palliative care facility at MNJ Cancer Hospital must be appreciated for their services to the terminally ill. The quality of services at these centres should never be compromised,” he added.