Inter results: Alphores continues winning streak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

lphores educational institutions chairman Dr V Narender Reddy along with the students who secured top marks in Intermediate first and second year results.

Karimnagar: Students of Alphores junior colleges continued their winning streak in the Intermediate first and second year examination results announced on Tuesday by securing top marks.

In the Intermediate second year and in MPC stream, S Harshitha, S Ujwal, S Harini, G Vinitha and K Rajshekhar scored 992 out of 1,000 marks, S Praneetha, D Vivekvardhan, Ch Rishitha, B Harini and M Arun Kumar secured 991 marks. M Pranavee, G Sudhesna, T Spoorthi, A Akshaya and T Srija secured 990 marks. In all, 28 students of the Alphores junior colleges secured 989 marks in the MPC stream.

In the BiPC section, S Niharika secured 992 marks out of 1,000. P Niharika, G Navya and S Manaswini got 990 marks. In MEC group, Ch Manisha and G Amulya secured 988 marks. While T Archana obtained 986 marks, J Pravalika got 984. Besides, 20 other students secured 970 and above marks in MEC stream.

In the CEC stream, M Sai Prasanna secured 984 marks, B Priyanka 982 marks and 10 other students above 970 marks.

In the first year results, in the MPC section, T Sahitya, T Charitha, D Sunitha, K Karthik Babu, S Rishika, V Ananya, A Spatha Keerthi, P Charanya, P Srikanth Reddy and M Rakesh secured 467 marks out of a total of 470 marks. A total of 36 students secured 466 marks and 52 students secured 465 marks.

In BiPC stream, A Srinidhi secured 437 marks out of a total of 440 marks while Ch Nikhil, Thakur Saicharan Singh and Ishwarya Varma secured 436. Nine students secured 435 marks. In the MEC group, M Vinamratha secured 488 marks out of a total of 500 marks, in CEC group Nimra Ajmi secured 490 out of 500 marks. In the MEC group, five students secured more than 480 marks and in CEC group 9 students secured above 480 marks.

Alphores Educational Institutions Chairman V Narender Reddy congratulated the students for their excellent performances and exuded confidence of cracking the NEET and EAMCET examinations as well.