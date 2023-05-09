Telangana: Inter results 2023 announced; 63.49 per cent students clear exams



Hyderabad: Results of the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) have been announced with 63.49 per cent including general and vocational students clearing the exams. In all, 4,65,478 second-year intermediate students from Telangana appeared for the exams and 2,95,550 passed with a staggering 1,91,698 students securing ‘A’ grade.

Similarly, out of 4,82,675 first year general and vocational students who took exams, 2,97,741 (61.68 per cent) passed.

The results have been made available on the website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Girls have out performed boys in the results. A total of 2,29,958 girls who appeared for second year exams recorded 71.57 per cent passes, while 55.60 per cent boys passed out of 2,35,520 who took the exams.

Announcing the results at Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) here on Tuesday, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said in order to reduce academic pressure and stress among students, as per Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s directions, 25 per cent intermediate weightage for TS EAMCET has been removed from this year.

The Minister appealed to students who could not clear the exams not to get disheartened and appear for advanced supplementary exams commencing June 4.

