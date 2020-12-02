Inter-State gang held for smuggling ganja in Nirmal

A total of 200 kilogram of the contraband substance, a lorry and car were seized

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Nirmal: Seven members of an inter-State gang belonging to Maharashtra were arrested for allegedly smuggling ganja under the guise of transporting coconut plants at a toll plaza at Ganjal village in Soan mandal on Wednesday evening. A total of 200 kilogram of the contraband substance, a lorry and car were seized from them.

Nirmal DSP B Upender Reddy said that the accused were Arman Chand Patel, Shaik Asif, Arif Sardar, Mubarak Khan, Bagul Singh of Jalgaon district, and Bagul Satish, Mohammad Mirza and Milind Satyanarayana Sharma from Aurangabad of Maharashtra. They were detained when found moving suspiciously during a vehicle check at the toll plaza.

During the course of the interrogations, the seven confessed to shipping the banned ganja from Anakapalli to Mumbai under the pretext of transporting coconut plants and some flowers. They admitted that they bought the substance for Rs 5,000 per kilogram and would sell at Rs 12,000 each kg in the capital of Maharashtra. They revealed that they were carrying 100 bags containing packets of the ganja in the lorry and car.

In-charge Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier commended Soan Inspector L Jeevan Reddy, Inspector Md Ashif, and his counterpart of Mamada K Vinay and their teams for showing spontaneity in arresting the smugglers. He announced rewards to the police officials for cracking the racket.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .