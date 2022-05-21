Intercaste marriage killing: Begum Bazaar shops close in protest

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:22 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Hyderabad: Shops and commercial establishments in Begum Bazaar remained closed on Saturday as traders called for a bandh in protest against the murder of Neeraj Panwar on Friday night.

The traders holding placards and banners took out a massive rally in the market demanding immediate arrest of the assailants and stringent action against them. The entire market was shut down till noon and the bandh is expected to be observed till evening.

Neeraj was killed by a group of persons at Begum Bazaar when he was going along with his father Rajendar on a two-wheeler. The police suspect the relatives of Sanjana whom he married around a year and a half ago were behind the murder. Her family had opposed the marriage, however the couple got married at a temple. They have a two-month-old child.

The police made elaborate arrangements by deploying additional forces.

Meanwhile the family members and local community leaders staged a sit in front of the Shahinayathgunj police station demanding action against the assailants. Sanjana also participated in the protest and alleged her brothers had killed her husband.

