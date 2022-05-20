Love marriage: Man stabbed to death in public view in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:45 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons stabbed to death a man near the fish market in Begum Bazaar on Friday night. Police suspect the assailants attacked him after he married a woman against the wish of her family members a year ago.

The victim, identified as Neeraj Panwar, was attacked with knives by a group of four persons on the road in public view.

Sources said they stabbed him multiple times on his head, chest and other parts of the body, resulting in grievous injuries and he died.

On receiving information, the Shahinayathgunj police reached the spot and took up investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .