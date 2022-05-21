Intercaste marriage killing: Four in custody

Published: Updated On - 10:15 AM, Sat - 21 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: At least four persons were taken into custody by the City Police in connection with the murder of Neeraj Panwar at Begum Bazaar on Friday night.

Panwar was going along with his father Rajendar on a two-wheeler when he was attacked by a group of persons and stabbed to death.

According to the Shahinayathgunj police, Neeraj had married Sanjana about one and a half years ago against the wishes of her family. Both hail from different castes. Police suspect Sanjana’s relatives to be behind the killing.

Meanwhile trade associations have called for a Begum Bazaar market bandh on Saturday. Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers to prevent any trouble.

