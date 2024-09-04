Intercontinental Cup: India fail to impress against Mauritius

Marquez’s India era begins with a 0-0 draw in the Intercontinental Cup opener in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

By Biswajit Talukdar Published Date - 4 September 2024, 12:19 AM

Players of India and Mauritius in action during the Intercontinental Cup match in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo: Surya Sridhar.

Hyderabad: India’s new era under head coach Manolo Marquez began with a frustrating 0-0 draw against Mauritius in the opening fixture of the Intercontinental Cup at GMC Balayogi Athletics Stadium, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

With India conceding 11 goals in their last eight matches, Marquez’s first priority was to solidify the defense. However, the burning question loomed large: Who would step up to score goals in the post-Sunil Chhetri era?

Returning to his second home after his successful stint with Hyderabad FC, Marquez was eager to prove his credentials with the national team. India started slow against Guillaume Luc Moullec’s Mauritius, but it was forward Lallianzuala Chhangte and right-back Asish Rai who formed a promising partnership on the right flank, looking the most dangerous for the hosts.

As the match progressed, both teams gained confidence. India nearly broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when forward Manvir Singh found space and unleashed a powerful shot, only for Mauritius goalkeeper Jean Louis Kevin to make a crucial save. Just a minute later, Emmanuel Rudy came close for Mauritius, with his shot from the edge of the penalty box narrowly missing the target. With one shot on target each for both sides in the first half, both coaches would have been pleased with their teams’ defensive solidity.

India began the second half with more attacking intent, and Marquez made his first changes, bringing on forward Nandha Kumar and midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad for Liston Colaco and Anirudh Thapa, respectively. Chhangte continued to cause problems on the right flank with his pace and movement, but the final product was still lacking.

In the 54th minute, Mauritius’ Quetin Rao Lalsingh found some space but failed to hit the target. The opening 10 minutes of the second half saw both teams engage in end-to-end football, with Mauritius looking particularly threatening on the counterattack. This caused visible frustration for Marquez on the sidelines, a familiar sight for those who followed from his tenure at Hyderabad FC.

India showed patience in their build-up play, focusing on quick passes in attack, but the wide deliveries from midfielders Jeakson Singh and Lalengmawia Ralte often lacked precision, preventing them from breaking down the well-organised Mauritian defense.

Nandha Kumar, operating on the left flank, displayed skill and creativity, giving the Mauritian backline a tough time, but like his teammates, he struggled to produce a decisive end product. Mauritius remained defensively compact, with right-back Jordan Rayene Francois standing out. He was well-supported by the central defensive duo of captain Lyndsay Marc Rose and Dylan Joao Raymond Collard, who effectively neutralised India’s attacking threats.

With just one shot on target throughout the match, it was a disappointing result for the Blue Tigers, especially given their higher FIFA ranking of 124 compared to Mauritius’ 179. While Marquez will take some positives from the defensive performance, the draw highlighted the need for India to find new attacking solutions.