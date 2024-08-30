Intermediate student found hanging in Medak

Doravari Yaswanth (18), was found hanging in his residence at Chinna Chinthakunta in Narsapur mandal on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 August 2024, 12:31 AM

Medak: An intermediate student was found hanging in his residence at Chinna Chinthakunta in Narsapur mandal on Friday.

Doravari Yaswanth (18), who recently got admission in a corporate residential junior college, had returned home a few days ago since he did not want to stay in the hostel.

When his parents insisted on him to return to the hostel again, the boy is said to have hanged himself to death. The police have registered a case and are investigating.