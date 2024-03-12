International comedy superstar Daniel Sloss to perform ‘The Loop’ in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 March 2024, 04:13 PM

Daniel Sloss

Hyderabad: Daniel Sloss, an international comedy superstar, will be performing in Hyderabad on March 23, as part of ‘DANIEL SLOSS – CAN’T’ an 8-city tour that is set to take place from March 15 to 24.

The upcoming visit will be India’s biggest comedy tour of all time by an international artist with around 20,000 tickets available. ‘DANIEL SLOSS – CAN’T’ marks the first edition of ‘The Loop’ by DeadAnt Live which is a new IP that aims to carve unequivocal live experiences for audiences.

This tour will be the 12th solo show by the international comic sensation from Scotland as he gears up to discuss a range of topics, right from fatherhood to the constant chatter around the ‘cancel culture’ through his visit.

“I am delighted to be back in India with an expansive tour, covering a vast proportion of this majestic country. DeadAnt Live is at the forefront of promoting comedy in India and collaborating with them is of great significance as it resonates with my mission of promoting comedy across the world,” said Daniel Sloss.

Apart from Hyderabad, the tour is set to take place across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata, The tickets for the tour are open on Paytm Insider, with limited availability.