International conclave on IBD held by Yashoda Hospital

More than 300 gastroenterologists and surgeons from India, Singapore, United States and other countries, participated in an international conclave on Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) organised by Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 July 2024, 05:39 PM

Hyderabad: More than 300 gastroenterologists and surgeons from India, Singapore, United States and other countries, participated in an international conclave on Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) organised by Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda.

Featuring experts, advocates, and stakeholders, the conclave also show cased latest advancements in diagnosis, treatment, and patient support on the disease.

The symposium featured keynote addresses from prominent figures in the field including Dr Ajit Sood, secretary of Crohns and Colitis foundation, India. The international faculty included Dr Jakob Begun and Dr Yoon-Kyo An from Australia, Dr C.J Ooi, president, APAGE, Singapore, Dr Charlie Lees and Dr Shaji Sebastian from UK and Dr Deepak Parakkal from the United States.

“The incidence of IBD is increasing rapidly across the globe, especially in the south of India,” said Dr. Kiran Peddi, senior gastroenterologist, IBD specialist, Yashoda Hospitals.

Yashoda Group Hospitals, MD, Dr. G. S. Rao said, “The symposium provided an opportunity for stakeholders to come together, share knowledge, and chart a path forward in the collective effort to combat Inflammatory bowel disease.”