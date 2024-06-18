International Day of Yoga: What is Yoga?

Hyderabad: Yoga means linking up with the Supreme. Yoga also means connection, addition or union. When one endeavours to connect or link up with Krishna, the Supreme Lord, that is called Yoga. Lord Krishna makes it clear in BG that “Only through devotional service one can know me as I am.”

Rendering of transcendental loving service to Krishna is called Bhakti-Yoga which is the topmost perfection of Yoga.

Yoga Ladder:

Srila Prabhupada, the founder acharya of the worldwide Hare Krishna Movement, explains various Yogas mentioned in Bhagavad-Gita:

Besides bhakti-yoga, the Bhagavad-gītā also describes karma-yoga, jñāna-yoga and dhyāna-yoga. Yoga means linking with the Supreme Lord, which is possible only through devotion. Fruitive activities ending in devotional service, philosophical speculation ending in devotional service, and the practice of mysticism ending in devotional service are known respectively as karma-yoga, jñāna-yoga and dhyāna-yoga.”

In some other place, he explains:

“So any yoga system means an endeavor to connect our relationship with the Supreme Lord. That is called yoga. So someone is trying to make the connection, karma-yoga. Someone is trying by jñāna-yoga. Someone is trying haṭha-yoga. But the real aim is bhakti-yoga. Just like different steps: You are on the first step, and other is on the second step, and other is on the third step, and other is on the fourth step. But the ultimate goal is bhakti-yoga. You cannot understand God, or Kṛṣṇa, by any other yoga. It may be a step forward, but ultimately you have to come to the bhakti-yoga.

Benefits of Yoga:

While Yoga asanas, breathing exercises of Ashtanga Yoga keeps one healthy & fit, Bhakti Yoga gives the deepest connection and satisfaction of the heart! All other Yogas have many benefits and profits but they keep the person dissatisfied and restless. But, one attains the topmost ladder of the Yoga, crossing all the steps, which is rendering devotional service to Krishna, which is called Bhakti Yoga, by which one mystically experiences deep satisfaction and happiness.

Yoga means only Bhakti Yoga:

In Bhagavad-Gita, contrary to popular opinion, Krishna did not explain many competing Yogas ! In each and every chapter He reiterates the importance of Bhakti-Yoga. He emphatically declares that Yoga is nothing but revival of lost relationship with Him. When we revive our relation with God, which is forgotten now, it makes us jubilant and satisfied.

But, some people are very attracted to work. They work day & night and conclude that work is worship. Krishna explains Karma-Yoga in order to bring such dedicated workers to Bhakti-Yoga which is the only platform of connection with God.

Krishna explains the process of Karma-Yoga in BG 9.27:

“O son of Kuntī, all that you do, all that you eat, all that you offer and give away, as well as all austerities that you may perform, should be done as an offering unto Me.”

Some people are attracted to jnana and knowledge acquisition. Krishna teaches them Jnana-yoga to show how they can reach him through such jnanic exercises.

Krishna declares in BG 7.19 the ultimate status of a real jnani:

“After many births and deaths, he who is actually in knowledge surrenders unto Me, knowing Me to be the cause of all causes and all that is. Such a great soul is very rare.”

Within the Jnana-yoga path, some are attracted to practice of Asanas, meditation, breathing exercises under the processes of Dhyana Yoga or Ashtanga Yoga or Hatha Yoga.

Krishna explains about the greatest yogi in BG 6.47:

“And of all yogīs, he who always abides in Me with great faith, worshiping Me in transcendental loving service, is most intimately united with Me in yoga and is the highest of all.”

You can see above, all types of yogic methods are stepping stones to connect with Krishna or unite with Krishna and that is the final goal of Yoga.

Without Bhakti, these yogas will give partial perfection:

If one practices Jnana-Yoga, cultivation of knowledge on the strength of his own ability to understand the Vedas, then one may end up with an “impersonal” aspect of the Supreme. But, if the Jnani realises that this impersonal Brahma Jyoti is the bodily rays of Krishna, the Supreme Personality of Godhead, then he attains Bhakti Yoga.

If one practices Dhyana -Yoga path without devotion to Krishna then he will end up realising the Paramatma feature in the heart. But, when he understands that this Paramatma is a feature of partial expansion of the Supreme Personality of Godhead, then he attains Bhakti-Yoga and renders transcendental service to Krishna.

Bhakti-Yoga is suitable for all:

Karma Yoga requires expertise in doing intelligent Karma. Jnana Yoga requires mental & intellectual skills. Dhyana Yoga requires tapas and practice of complicated asanas and exercises. These are not possible for everyone and finally they also reach Bhakti Yoga if done perfectly !

One important aspect of Bhakti Yoga is to chant & hear the Holy Names of Lord Sri Krishna. These processes are technically called Sravanam and Kirtanam. To chant Holy names one requires a tongue ! To hear the Holy Names one requires an ear! But this chanting and hearing brings one closer to Krishna quickly.

One can directly experience the mystical presence of Lord Krishna as soon as one chants His Holy Names!

Srila Prabhupada spread Bhakti-Yoga to one and all :

Srila Prabhupada, the founder of the worldwide Hare Krishna Movement, gave the real yoga process which is Bhakti Yoga to one & all irrespective of color, race, creed, sex, caste, country or any other limitations. He induced everyone to take up chanting of God’s Holy Names and hear attentively. This Yoga will connect to the Supreme Lord and bring in deep satisfaction, safety and pleasure.

He recommends the following Mantra for attaining the results of all yogas :

Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare

Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare

Krishna concludes in this way in a great scripture called Srimad Bhagavatam :

“‘Being very dear to the devotees and sādhus, I am attained through unflinching faith and devotional service. This bhakti-yoga system, which gradually increases attachment for Me, purifies even a human being born among dog-eaters. That is to say, everyone can be elevated to the spiritual platform by the process of bhakti-yoga.’

International Yoga day:

This is a great initiative to revive ancient traditions of Yoga which brings peace, prosperity and mental & emotional wellbeing to all. On this day, one should seriously take note of Bhakti-Yoga as the summum bonum of all yogic processes and practice with joy and pleasure!

– By Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu, President, Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad, and Regional President, Akshaya Patra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.