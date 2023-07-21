International fake call centre racket busted in Ludhiana; 30 arrested

The gang members arrested are from Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Delhi and Punjab, DGP said

By IANS Published Date - 07:50 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police on Friday claimed to have busted an international call centre operating illegally in Ludhiana and arrested an entire gang of 30 persons who posed as technical service providers for multinational companies.

As per the police, they have duped foreigners for huge amount of money. Confiscated all electronics and mobiles used in the scam. The gang members arrested are from Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Delhi and Punjab, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

We are fully committed to tackle new age crimes, he added.