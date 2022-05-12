International Nurses Day: Nurses hailed for their services in Zaheerabad

Published Date - 06:38 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Sangareddy: Senior Civil Judge and Chairman of Mandal Legal Services Authority Justice D Durgaprasad has hailed the services of the nurses.

Addressing a programme organised on the eve of International Nurses Day at Government Hospital Zaheerabad on Thursday, judge Durgaprasad praised the nurses saying that the patients will recover quickly under the care of nurses. Suggesting that the Mandal Legal Services (MLS) Authority will always be there to support the nurses, the Senior Civil Judge asked them to walk into the Legal Services office at any time.

The MLS Zaheerabad has also organised a legal awareness camp on this occasion. He said that they will keep the identity of witnesses secret in cases like POCSO Act. Hospital Superintendent Dr Seshu Rao, Assistant Public Prosecutor Solomon, Doctors, Advocates and Paralegal volunteers and others were present.