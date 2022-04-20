International Open Chess at GITAM University from June 10

Hyderabad: Andhra Chess Association (ACA) in association with GITAM University is going to conduct GITAM 3rd Vizag Grand Masters International Open Chess Tournament at the GITAM University, Visakhapatnam from June 10 to 17.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu released the poster of the tournament at the Port Guest House on Wednesday. The tournament is categorised into A, B, C categories. Category A is designated for the players who have 1,800 and above international rating points. Category B and C are limited for the players who are rated below 2,000 and 1,600 respectively.

The tournament will have top players including the likes of Koneru Humpy, Dronavalli Harika, M Lalithbabu, Karthik Venkataraman, Raviteja and Krishna Teja. Telangana chess player GM Arjun Erigaisi is also expected to participate in the event.

This event will see players from more than 15 countries competing for the top honours. International Master Sahu from Odisha will coordinate the international confirmations. The winners in category A will get Rs 15 lakh while for B and categories will get Rs 5 lakh each.

