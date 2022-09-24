Internet reacts to Rafael Nadal crying during Roger Federer’s farewell

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:47 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

An emotional Roger Federer, left, of Team Europe sits alongside his playing partner Rafael Nadal after their Laver Cup doubles match against Team Worlds Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the O2 arena in London. AP Photo

Hyderabad: Roger Federer played his final match alongside Rafael Nadal in a doubles event at the Laver Cup on Friday. As the Swiss tennis legend bids goodbye to the sport, his fierce rival and Spanish tennis giant Rafael Nadal couldn’t hold back his tears, leaving the audience with lots of memories.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, Roger Federer, and Nadal, playing for Team Europe, lost 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 9-11 against Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. As the match ended, Federer hugged Nadal as well as Tiafoe and Sock. Soon after, the long-time friends were captured in tears as the duo played their last match in competitive tennis.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), the governing body of men’s tennis, shared a GIF of both the legends sitting together and crying.

Several people, including Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, took to Twitter to share their thoughts on this historic moment.

“Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That’s the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me. When your companions cry for you, you know what you’ve been able to do with your god given talent. Nothing but respect for these 2 (sic),” said Kohli.

Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That’s the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me🙌❤️🫶🏼. When your companions cry for you, you know why you’ve been able to do with your god given talent.Nothing but respect for these 2. pic.twitter.com/X2VRbaP0A0 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2022

“There’s something so beautiful about Federer and Nadal, two grown men, crying and being emotional and vulnerable. Can all the men in the world please look at this and learn that it’s ok to cry and express yourself?” said a user.

There's something so beautiful about Federer and Nadal, two grown men, crying and being emotional and vulnerable. Can all the men in the world please look at this and learn that it's ok to cry and express yourself? — Shri (@shrishrishrii) September 24, 2022

Check out some more reactions here:

If you saw the way Nadal cried all the way through Federer's farewell, you were witness to something that has never been seen before. Your biggest rival, bawling his eyes out at your retirement? The stuff of movies. Of folklore. It just isnt supposed to happen. And yet it did. — Musab (@Musab_Abid) September 23, 2022

Watching Federer Nadal & Djokovick crying is enough to make a grown man cry.. #ThankYouRoger — MohitVerse (@comicverseyt) September 24, 2022

Not everyday your fiercest rival on court is bawling his heart out at your retirement. What a great pair of sportspersons! True class. One of sports iconic rivalries finally ends. #FedalForever @rogerfederer @RafaelNadal Respect 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rZiQc1bA6q — Pramesh CS (@cspramesh) September 24, 2022