Interstate women theives gang arrested in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 07:24 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A five member interstate gang of women thieves who were allegedly involved in multiple cases in the city was arrested by the Sultan Bazaar police on Tuesday.

The arrested are Kunti Bai, M Sisodiyaa, Rino Bai, Rihana and Shabana, all residents of Madhya Pradesh. According to B Bala Swamy, DCP (east), the women came to the city five days ago from Madhya Pradesh to commit offences and had checked into a lodge at Secunderabad.

“They moved around in market places and targeted people. The gang took away gold and silver ornaments, cash and other valuables from the hand bags of women and escaped,” he said.

On a complaint made by an NRI woman, who lost her documents along with other valuables, the Sultan Bazaar division crime team headed by Inspector, M Madhu Kumar, tracked down the team to Secunderabad. “The police team analyzed footage of close to 200 surveillance cameras and finally caught them at the lodge,” said the official.

On interrogation, the women admitted to their involvement in multiple cases in the city. The police recovered cash Rs. 2,000 and 35 sarees purchased after selling the stolen property.

The police also found the gang was also involved in attention diversion cases.