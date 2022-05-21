Int’l Tea Day: TV actors appeal for help for Assam tea workers suffering due to floods

By IANS Published: Published Date - 12:44 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Mumbai: International Tea Day is observed on May 21 every year. The day aims to create awareness about safe working conditions of the tea workers, fair trade and a sustainable environment to improve production of tea.

TV stars have shown concern about Assam tea workers suffering due to Assam floods. They also shared the significance of tea in their life.

Actress Shubhangi Atre, who currently essays the role of Angoori Bhabi in the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ says: “Tea became part of my life since I turned into an adult and I’m enjoying my companionship with tea. I start and end my day sipping Tea. I believe all of us need this drink to make at least our day work. With these I urge people to think about tea workers of Assam who are suffering from floods currently and help them to overcome it.”

On the other hand actor Ravi Bhatia who rose to fame after he essayed the role of Salim in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Jodha Akbar’ and there was no looking back for him. He also featured in shows ‘Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat’, ‘Hamaari Beti Raaj Karegi’, ‘Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se’, ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’ among others adds: “I enjoy having tea, especially whenever I feel low, or face mood swings. I still remember my friends used to smoke when they were upset or angry for any reason.”

“But tea helped me to keep myself away from smoking and other unhealthy habits. Tea has become part of my life. It is really sad to read about tea workers who are suffering because of the Assam floods. I feel it’s our responsibility to help them the way we can.”

TV star Devoleena Bhattacharjee says: “I’m fond of tea and why not, I’m born and grew up around tea gardens. I still remember spending time exploring tea gardens around my area and at times helping tea workers to pluck tea leaves along with my friends. Even today when I visit my hometown in Assam, I enjoy time in tea gardens.”

“As Assam is receiving rainfall resulting in floods. I’m trying to help them with daily chores. I request people to also support the government to help tea workers. I know the importance of tea, after being in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. I still remember fights for tea in the ‘BB’ house.”

Devoleena rose to fame after playing Gopi Bahu in ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ and later on earned a lot of appreciation for her participation in ‘Bigg Boss’