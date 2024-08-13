Investigation begins in GHMC wall demolition case against Danam Nagender

The Jubilee Hills police began an investigation into the case registered against Khairatabad Congress MLA Danam Nagender for allegedly demolishing a compound wall at Nandagiri Hills on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 07:13 PM

Khairatab MLA Danam Nagender

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police have started investigation into the case registered against Congress MLA from Khairatabad, Danam Nagender, and others in regard to demolition of a compound wall of a GHMC park.

On Monday, two people Gopal Naik and Ramchander, allegedly in presence of the MLA had demolished a compound wall at Nandagiri Hills. A complaint was made by V Papaiah, Enforcement in-charge, at the Jubilee Hills police station.

As part of the investigation, the police visited the spot and carried out detailed enquiry into the incident. The police checked with the local people and the GHMC officials about incidents that took place on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, D Nagender, admonished the officials of HYDRA for registration of a case against him at Jubilee Hills police station.

“On Monday I interacted with the local people and asked them not to take law into their hands. I assured to represent the issue at the appropriate forum. Still a complaint was made against me,” said the MLA.

He further criticised the officials and stated some official’s do such acts for publicity through media while others do it to get transferred from the post. “I have faced several cases in the past and am not afraid of it. I will fight it out,” he said.