| Case Against Congress Mla Danam Nagender For Demolishing Wall Of Ghmc Park

Case against Congress MLA Danam Nagender for demolishing wall of GHMC park

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 August 2024, 11:47 PM

Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police registered a case against Congress MLA from Khairatabad Danam Nagender and his followers for allegedly demolishing a wall of a GHMC park.

The case was registered after the GHMC EV&DM incharge, V Papaiah made a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police.

The official alleged that the MLA along with his followers demolished the wall of GHMC park located at Nandigiri Hills.

Based on the complaint the police registered a case under various Sections of IPC and PDPP Act against Danam Nagender and others.