IOA brings together both factions to resolve impasse in handball association

IOA on Monday announced a breakthrough in resolving the months-long impasse at the Handball Association of India

By IANS Published Date - 08:30 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Photo: IANS

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday announced a breakthrough in resolving the months-long impasse at the Handball Association of India (HAL) by bringing the two factions together to work in cohesion towards the betterment of the sport and its athletes.

The amicable resolution, achieved through active participation by IOA leadership, President Dr P.T Usha and its Joint Secretary & Acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey, assumes importance as India prepares for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

In a letter addressed to Usha, the Executive Committee of HAI on Monday conveyed the unanimous election of Digvijay Chautala as its President, Jagan Mohan Rao as Secretary General and Tejraj Singh as Treasurer.

Dr. Usha expressed her satisfaction over the resolution, saying “HAI has set an example for all sports federations that a solution to an issue can be arrived at through dialogues. I’m happy that IOA was able to bring both parties across the table to work for the common goals towards the sport and its athletes.”

Kalyan Chaubey, who was instrumental in bringing the two factions together, said “From IOA’s point of view, it was imperative to see both parties come together and solve their differences amicably. It took us time, but our continuous dialogue helped us in achieving the desired results. We would never want to see our time, money or energy spent into any litigation, rather all our efforts should be focused on the development of players and the sports.”

Both, Digvijay Chautala and Jagan Mohan Rao have expressed their satisfaction over the end of the impasse and vowed to work in unison for handball in India.

“I’m thankful to IOA for their guidance in resolving the governance issue. We can now move ahead and work together for the sport in the country,” Digvijay Chautala was quoted as saying in a release by IOA.

Jagan Mohan Rao welcomed the vision of IOA in resolving every dispute mutually and said, “I will do my best to serve Handball in India and for the development of our athletes.”