IPE staying industry relevant with new courses

With a slew of courses on offer, city-based IPE is setting a new benchmark in terms of setting standards and making students industry ready

By | Published: 12:02 am 6:52 pm

Hyderabad: In line with new National Education Policy, 2020, the Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), Hyderabad, is contemplating new programmes in the areas of business analytics, and supply chain management. Presently, the IPE is offering five two-year full time All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) approved PGDM programmes in General Management, Marketing, Banking, Insurance and Financial Service, International Business, and Human Resource Development.

These courses apart, the Institute has a 15-month executive PGDM programme exclusively designed for the working executives with an experience of a minimum three years.

Students with a bachelor’s degree with at least 50 percent marks or equivalent CGPA (45 percent in case of SC/ST/PC candidates) from UGC recognized university/deemed university recognized by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, are eligible to apply. The applicants must have secured scores in any of one of the admission test- CAT/XAT/MAT/ATMA/CMAT/GMAT.

“New courses are on the cards. Initially, we will consolidate, review curriculum, improve quality and become more industry-relevant. In a year or so, we will start looking at new courses. For admissions, we are using scores of CAT/CMAT/GMAT etc., and each test has different cut-off points. We also look at the academic record of the student besides interview performance. For now, we will continue the same standardised procedure for admitting students,” says Prof. Nathan Subramanian, director, IPE.

On the basis of the scores secured in the admission test, the IPE offers scholarships to all meritorious students for the PGDM programmes.

Students joining the programmes are provided a specialised and personalised orientation as per the job profile requirements. Last year, 95 percent of the students got placed in various MNCs. The highest pay package was Rs.20.84 lakh per annum while the average being Rs.6.05 lakh per annum. Some of the recruiters include Deloitte, Amazon, TCS, Dr. Reddy’s, Genpact, Capital First, Cognizant, ICICI bank, Google, and Arcesium among others.

The admissions are underway for academic batch 2021-23 and candidates can apply through the website https://www.ipeindia.org/.

With rise of e-learning, we swiftly moved to digital platforms, says IPE director

Prof. Subramanian, an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, was the programme director with UK-based Warwick Business School and has held top positions in organisations like Coca Cola, Telstra and Readers Digest. Prof. Subramanian discusses management studies and IPE’s research and consultancy with Yuvraj Akula.

Q: How has been IPE so far?

A: It’s good. The best thing I like about IPE is the collegial atmosphere. IPE is more like family. I have come when Covid-19 had a huge impact across the educational sector. So we are figuring out how to cope up. There are many business schools coming up in Hyderabad, which means IPE faces more competition. We have to tackle that. This apart, national accreditation bodies like AICTE are introducing more regulations. So, we have to do things to keep pace and have to keep working to meet these external challenges.

Q. What measures have IPE taken to make students industry ready?

A: Special training is being extended to students in areas of personality development, business communication and business aptitude. For furthering their knowledge in areas of their interest and considering future career prospects, students are offered a wide range of electives covering marketing, finance, business analytics and so on. In addition to regular classwork, students interact with industry experts, professionals, academicians and policymakers and are provided with an opportunity to learn the know-how of industry during an internship, which often gets converted to pre-placement offers.

Q. Can you briefly tell us about IPE’s research and consultancy work?

A: The Institute’s research policy aims to conduct in-depth research in fields of management of public enterprises, public policy and governance, and other social sciences disciplines of public interest and relevance. The IPE is associated with 17 universities for PhD programmes. It has MoUs with national and international research organisations to create synergies, build upon strengths for mutual benefit and bring about a multi-disciplinary approach to our research.

Q. The academic year 2020-21 has been challenging due to the pandemic. How did IPE overcome this situation?

A: During the pandemic, education has changed dramatically. With a distinctive rise of e-learning, IPE swiftly enhanced its internet bandwidth and moved to digital platforms for online teaching, examinations, evaluation etc. Teachers reached out to students more efficiently through chat groups, video meetings and document sharing. IPE has observed that the integration of games has demonstrated higher engagement and increased motivation towards e-learning.

Q. Your advice to students joining the IPE?

A: They must follow their passion. Do what you love, does not matter what it is.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .