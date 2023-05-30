| Iphone Retrieved From Lake After One Year Works Without Any Hiccups

iPhone retrieved from lake after one year, works without any hiccups

The Four Lakes Scuba Club in Madison, Wisconsin, fished out iPhone when it took up cleanup operations in Lake Mendota.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:51 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Apple claims that its iPhone devices come with IP ratings that make them resistant to splash, water, and dust as they are tested under controlled laboratory conditions. It doesn’t mean that all iPhones are completely waterproof.

They remain protected in water only up to a certain period of time and depth, but in an unexpected event, an iPhone that was retrieved after a year in a lake was found fully functional.

The Four Lakes Scuba Club in Madison, Wisconsin, fished out iPhone when it took up cleanup operations in Lake Mendota. In general, the club comes across several phones during their regular cleaning process of the lake, but most of the phones do not work when the club members try to charge them.

But an iPhone they found in the lake recently took them by surprise as the screen of the phone lit up when the phone was charged. They also found that the phone was working perfectly fine without any noticeable hiccups.

Interestingly, the Four Lakes Scuba Club, along with local authorities, identified the real owner of the phone Ellie Eisenberg with the help of data stored on the phone.

Speaking to ‘GizmoChina’, Ellie Eisenberg said that she accidentally dropped the phone into the water in 2022 summer while boating with her friends.

However, there is no clarity on the specific model of the iPhone. According to ‘GizmoChina’, the phone appears like iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro.