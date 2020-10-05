IPL 2020 betting gang nabbed in Hyderabad

Police said Ram Kumar and Dinesh, a professional cricket bookie operating from Rajasthan, were using an online betting application to collect bets

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Special Operations Team busted an online IPL cricket betting racket at the Housing Board Colony in Kushaiguda and arrested two persons late on Sunday.

The police also seized Rs 3.5 lakh from the arrested persons, D.Ram Kumar (40), an agent from Venkateshwara Colony and P.Narender (31), a trader from Tirumala Nagar in Kushaiguda. One suspect, Dinesh from Nagore in Rajasthan, who is the main bookie, is absconding.

Police said Ram Kumar and Dinesh, a professional cricket bookie operating from Rajasthan, were using an online betting application to collect bets from punters and to remit to the main bookie through e-wallets. They were betting on the ongoing IPL 2020 matches in Dubai.

