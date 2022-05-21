IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals lose by 5 wickets against Mumbai Indians

By PTI Published: Published Date - 11:58 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians bats during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals exited from the Indian Premier League after losing by five wickets against Mumbai Indians in their must-win last league match here on Saturday.

DC first made 159 for 7, a target which MI chased down with five balls to spare. Earlier sent into bat, DC were in a spot of bother at 50 for 4 before skipper Rishabh Pant (39) and Rovman Powell (43) joined hands and shared 75 runs for the fifth wicket to rescue the batting side.

Jasprit Bumrah (3/25) picked up three wickets for MI.

Brief Scores:



Delhi Capitals: 159 for 7 in 20 overs (Rovman Powell 43, Rishabh Pant 39; Jasprit Bumrah 3/25).

Mumbai Indians: 160 for 5 in 19.1 overs (Ishan Kishan 48, Tim David 34; Shardul Thakur 2/32).

