IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by three wickets

By PTI Published: Published Date - 11:37 PM, Sun - 17 April 22

GT's David Miller plays a shot during a IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday. (ANI Photo/Gujarat Titans Twitter)

Pune: Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Invited to bat, CSK posted 169 for five, riding on Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 48-ball 73 and Ambati Ruyudu’s 46 off 31 balls.

In reply, David Miller smashed an unbeaten 51-ball 94, while stand-in skipper Rashid Khan slammed a 21-ball 40 as GT chased down the total with one ball to spare.

Earlier, Gaikwad returned to form with a scintillating innings, which was studded with five sixes and as many fours, while Rayudu had four hits to the fence and two maximums.

For GT, Alzarri Joseph (2/34) took two wickets, while Mohammed Shami (1/20) and Yash Dayal (1/40) claimed one each.

Brief scores:



Chennai Super Kings: 169 for 5 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 73; Alzarri Joseph 2/34).

Gujarat Titans: 170 for 7 in 19.5 overs (David Miller 94; Dwayne Bravo 3/23, Maheesh Theekshana 2/24).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .