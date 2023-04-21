Friday, Apr 21, 2023
Home | Sport | Ipl 2023 Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Updates
live now

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live updates

Stay connected for the live updates!

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:33 PM, Fri - 21 April 23
IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live updates

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match number 29 of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad from MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Stay connected for the live updates!

 

  • 21 Apr 2023 08:47 PM (IST)

    CSK vs SRH Live: CSK tighten grip!

    CSK have kept things tight for SRH. The side was 55 for 1 at the end of the 7th over but in the next 9 overs, it has scored only 51.

    SRH 106/5 (16)

  • 21 Apr 2023 08:33 PM (IST)

    CSK vs SRH Live: 5 down for SRH

    SRH lose their 5th wicket in the form of Mayank Agarwal.

    SRH 95/5 (13.5)

  • 21 Apr 2023 08:29 PM (IST)

    CSK vs SRH Live: Markram goes!

    Aiden Markram departs after scoring 12 runs in 12 balls.

    SRH 90/4 (12.5)

  • 21 Apr 2023 08:14 PM (IST)

    CSK vs SRH Live: CSK keep things in control

    2 wickets are down for SRH. CSK are in control of the match. Abhishek Sharma is the latest batter to depart.

    SRH 71/2 (9.2)

  • 21 Apr 2023 07:52 PM (IST)

    CSK vs SRH Live: Brook departs!

    Harry Brook departs for 18 runs in 13 balls. CSK fans rejoice.

    SRH 35/1 (4.2)

  • 21 Apr 2023 07:49 PM (IST)

    CSK vs SRH Live: Brook, Abhishek start strong for SRH

    Harry Brook and Abhishek Sharma have shown positive intent so far.

    SRH 34/0 (4)

  • 21 Apr 2023 07:35 PM (IST)

    CSK vs SRH Live: Harry Brook, Abhishek Sharma open for SRH!

    Harry Brook and Abhishek Sharma are the two opening batters for SRH in the game. The first over will be bowled by Akash Singh.

  • 21 Apr 2023 07:34 PM (IST)

    CSK vs SRH Live: SRH playing XI -

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

  • 21 Apr 2023 07:34 PM (IST)

    CSK vs SRH Live: CSK playing XI -

    Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

  • 21 Apr 2023 07:34 PM (IST)

    CSK vs SRH Live: CSK opt to bowl vs SRH

    Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has won the toss and opted to bowl first against SunRisers Hyderabad in match 29 of IPL 2023 at Chepauk.

Related News

Latest News