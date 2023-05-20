IPL 2023: CSK crush DC by 77 runs to enter play-offs

Chennai Super Kings crushed Delhi Capitals by 77 runs to clinch a place in the Indian Premier League play-offs

By PTI Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

PTI Photo

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings crushed Delhi Capitals by 77 runs to clinch a place in the Indian Premier League play-offs, here on Saturday.

CSK ended their 14-match league campaign with 17 points and that is good enough to seal a last-four berth.

Batting first, opener Devon Conway’s 87 off only 51 balls and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s smashing 79 off 50 deliveries ensured a healthy 223 for 3 CSK. Conway’s innings comprised 11 fours and three sixes while Gaikwad hit seven sixes apart from three boundaries as they added 141 for the opening stand.

In reply, DC managed only 146 for 9 with skipper David Warner’s 86 off 58 balls being the only saving grace.

Deepak Chahar ended with 3/22 from 4 overs while Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana got two wickets apiece.

DC ended the campaign with 10 points and will have to wait till Sunday to find out if they ended last or second last depending on Sunrisers Hyderabad’s result.

Brief Scores: CSK 223 for 3 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 87 off 51 balls, Ruturaj Gaikwad 79 off 50 balls, Khaleel Ahmed 1/45, Anrich Nortje 1/43).

DC 146 for 9 in 20 overs (David Warner 86 off 58 balls, Deepak Chahar 3/22). CSK won by 77 runs.